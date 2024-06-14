House passes defense budget with millions for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Among other provisions, the defense spending and policy blueprint authorizes $45 million for the construction of a Human Performance Wing Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, with another $9 million for planning and design of an Advanced Research Laboratory at the base.

The bill also boosts Air Force base support to modernize installation law enforcement operations and physical security protection and services, a release from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said Friday.

“This year’s NDAA authorizes more than $50 million for projects at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and delivers a much-need pay increase with significant quality of life improvements to support Ohio’s dedicated servicemembers,” Turner, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. “The work done at Wright-Patterson is critical to safeguarding our national interests and assisting in the security of our allies. As our adversaries continue to expand their capabilities, the United States must make certain that our armed forces and defense industrial base are properly equipped to address increasing threats.”

The legislation also raises basic pay for junior enlisted service-members by 15%. And it mandates that the military Basic Allowance for Housing covers all of the calculated rate for a military housing area.

The allowance is especially needed in regions of the nation where housing is particularly expensive. Most service members on active duty pay for housing with the help of the allowance, which is part of their cash compensation. In recent years, some advocates say the allowance has shrunk relative to rising rents and home prices.

The legislation still must be passed by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden in what could be a lengthy process. The Senate Armed Services Committee late Thursday approved $911.8 billion in spending in its version of the NDAA, reports indicated.