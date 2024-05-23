New defense bill features millions in Wright-Patt investments, enlisted pay raise

It also authorizes $9 million in planning and design funding of an Advanced Research Laboratory at Wright-Patt.

The bill also increases basic pay for junior enlisted service members by 15%, Turner’s office said.

The legislation — which still must be passed by the House, the Senate and signed into law by President Biden in what is typically a drawn-out process — ensures the military Basic Allowance for Housing covers 100% of the calculated rate for military housing in a certain area.

The bill also expands eligibility for Department of Defense child development programs — both on and off military installations — for unemployed military spouses who are actively seeking employment.

Further, the legislation directs the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to submit a report to the Armed Services Committee on the procedures governing administrative separation of military personnel accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

“Expanding facilities and capabilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is central to my work on the Armed Services Committee, and this year’s NDAA includes several initiatives that I have championed, which will bolster the important national security work being done in the Miami Valley,” Turner said in a statement.

“Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recently unveiled the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s new Intelligence Production Complex III, underscoring the base’s critical role in supporting the Department of Defense’s surveillance and reconnaissance missions,” Turner added. “The House Armed Services Committee’s passage of the FY25 NDAA is a critical step towards growing Wright-Patt, supporting our men and women in uniform, and enhancing Ohio’s defense industrial base.”

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement Wednesday evening saying, “The most important investment we can make is in the foundation of our military: our people.

“No servicemember should have to worry about making ends meet, putting food on the table, or having safe housing,” Rogers said. “The FY25 NDAA will boost compensation, improve housing, expand access to medical care, increase access to childcare, and provide support for the spouses of service members.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Rogers also praised Turner, saying in a statement that he “remains a strong advocate for the brave men and women who serve at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

A proposal to incorporate some Air National Guard units from several states into the U.S. Space Force passed by a voice vote, as did an amendment by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., that required the approval of governors to approve any such transfer, a spokesman for Turner said.

A Guard unit in Springfield may be caught up by the plan, a spokeswoman for the Ohio National Guard told this newspaper this week.

In all, the committee approved the draft $883.7 billion bill in a 57-1 vote.