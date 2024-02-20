Solar eclipse: How 7 other U.S. cities are preparing to celebrate on April 8

Here is a round-up of some of the things we found going on in towns within the best viewing path of the eclipse.

Cleveland

Total Eclipse Festival 2024 — A three-day festival will take place at North Coast Harbor from April 6-8. There will be entertainment, science activities, food vendors, and more, including a free concert by the Cleveland Orchestra on April 7. NASA TV will be doing a live broadcast from here on the day of the eclipse.

Total on the Oval — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History and University Circle are hosting a community eclipse watch party on April 8th on Wade Oval. There will be live music and family-friendly activities.

Lights Out in The Land — This eclipse watch party event will take place at Crushers Stadium (2009 Baseball Blvd in Avon) from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on April 8th. Cleveland 19 News will be broadcasting live from the event, and free protective eye glasses will be provided.

Indianapolis

Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival — White River State Park is the best place in Indy to see the eclipse with multiple viewing locations and a full slate of activities to help you make the most of your day. Free solar eclipse glasses will be provided, first come, first serve. Visitors can check out the Old Washington Street Bridge for lunch and drinks, with over 20 food trucks and a signature food competition. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will have a brass quintet performance at 2:30 pm.

NASA at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — NASA has accepted our invitation to broadcast live from our facility, and NASA experts will be on-hand to answer questions about the scientific phenomenon that is a total solar eclipse. NASA experts will be on hand to answer questions about the scientific phenomenon of a total solar eclipse. Educational STEM opportunities, exclusive merchandise and programming centered around racing and space discovery will be available throughout the day.

Conner Prairie — festival grounds will transform into a haven of wonder and delight. Indulge your senses as you take in live performances from musical acts, dance companies and enlightened talks from renowned experts who will shed light on the science behind this mesmerizing event. Learn about what life was like living and working in space from our Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown. Brown has enjoyed a career as an Air Force fighter pilot, engineer, NASA astronaut, NASA manager, and corporate manager.

Paducah, Kentucky

X Marks the Spot Festival — Beautiful Paducah and Paducah Main Street are hosting a fun-filled festival to celebrate the Total Eclipse. Engaging science and astrological art activities will be held for all ages along with science exhibitions, demonstrations and guest speakers. The event will also include vendors, music, food and a psychic fair.

Erie, Pennsylvania

Eclipse Within Our Gates - the Eclipse at Mercyhurst University — Mercyhurst University, as they open their gates to the community with lectures and activities, plus a special viewing of the eclipse from campus. Activities will include educational talks, glasses and glow-ware giveaways, and a special viewing event at Saxon Stadium with music. Mercyhurst University has been designated by NASA as a “Sunspot Viewing Site” and will host events both day-of, and leading up to Erie’s Total Solar Eclipse.

Eclipse at the Maritime Museum — The plaza of the Erie Maritime Museum is a great spot to view a total solar eclipse. There will be several family-friendly activities that will focus solely on the skies. Discover the art of celestial navigation using techniques from cultures around the globe, create star charts, and so much more. This family-friendly event will be free to the public.

Eclipse Watch Party - Erie Land Lighthouse — Watch Erie’s Total Solar Eclipse from the historic grounds of the Erie Land Lighthouse. There will be crafts, activities, and more

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock Zoo — The Little Rock Zoo invites Eclipse loving guests from near and far to have a day at the Zoo that is full of good food, fun games and local entertainment. Learn about solar eclipses from guest experts and watch this memorable phenomenon. Watch with resident animals to see how they react to this miracle of Mother Nature.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock — UA has a full day of activities planned to take in this once-in-a lifetime event. 30,000 solar glasses will be distributed, ensuring every guest can directly observe the eclipse with complete eye protection. The event includes food trucks, accessible viewing station, live large screen viewing and telescope access, kid-friendly telescopes, demonstrations from multiple experts from campus and lots of family-friendly fun.

Buffalo, New York

Eclipse Fest - The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State University is hosting an Eclipse Fest featuring eclipse-related activities, entertainment, eclipse swag, and food trucks as you view the total solar eclipse guided by Buffalo State experts. General admission includes eclipse glasses, a commemorative t-shirt, and eclipse souvenirs.

Niagara Falls — Niagara Falls State Park offers unobstructed views of this monumental event. Beginning on April 4, 2024, scientists, subject matter experts and astronauts from NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) will be providing programming and exhibits throughout the Niagara Falls area.

Experience Totality at the Zoo - The Buffalo Zoo offers a wide, open space, perfect for observing the sky without obstructions. Watch the sky’s transformation surrounded by the sounds and sights of our diverse animal kingdom. How will the animals react? Will the birds quiet down? Will the nocturnal animals stir? It’s a rare opportunity to observe animal behavior during such a unique natural event.

Dallas, Texas

Great North American Eclipse at the Perot Museum — The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is partnering with the Carnegie Institution for Science to present a fun and safe day of eclipse viewing. There will be more than 20 astronomers at the event, which will include STEM activities, games and live music. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Guests are invited to explore the museum’s exhibits, purchase food from food trucks or bring their own picnic.

Total eclipse of the park party in Frisco Fort Worth Museum of Science and History — The museum invites everyone to their front lawn for unobstructed views of the eclipse. Guests can purchase solar eclipse glasses at the event. There will be family-friendly fun including everything from community science activities with members of our education team to musical performances from the Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet, expect plenty of engaging activities as we await the solar eclipse.

Dallas Arboretum — Retired NASA astronaut Alvin Drew will be one of the special guests at this eclipse experience.