When you could see the total solar eclipse April 8 in Ohio

Why is it so rare? The last time this happened was in 1806. That means it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The next time it could occur over Ohio is the year 2099.

You’ll want to be outside with your protective eyewear around 3 p.m. It’s predicted to occur at 3:08 p.m. on April 8.

>> NASA’S total solar eclipse map

Weather forecasters have said it may be overcast in April, so actually seeing the eclipse is literally up in the air.

The correct eye safety glasses when viewing the solar eclipse are aimed at preventing eye damage (sunglasses are not safe to use to view the eclipse as eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker). A list of verified suppliers can be found at eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters.

People also should not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer because, according to NASA, the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

Cox First Media Reporter Samantha Wildow contributed to this report.