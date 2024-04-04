How long will the total solar eclipse last on Monday?

The total solar eclipse on Monday will be a several-hour event in total

Here is a look at the times for area locations that show the the full time for the entire eclipse event and the timeframe for the totality, when the moon is completely blocking the sun.

Cities and areas are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin Landing

Partial: 1:53:15 p.m. - 4:25:29 p.m.

Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:38 p.m.

Dayton

Partial: 1:53:31 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:12 p.m.

Fairfield

Partial: 1:52:26 p.m. - 4:24:59 p.m.

Total: 3:09:24 p.m. - 3:10:32 p.m.

Hamilton

Partial: 1:52:30 p.m. - 4:25:01 p.m.

Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:10:52 p.m.

Kettering

Partial: 1:53:28 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:59 p.m.

Miamisburg

Partial: 1:53:14 p.m. - 4:25:27 p.m.

Total: 3:09:26 p.m. - 3:11:49 p.m.

Middletown

Partial: 1:52:54 p.m. - 4:25:16 p.m.

Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:11:19 p.m.

Moraine

Partial: 1:53:24 p.m. - 4:25:33 p.m.

Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:02 p.m.

Oakwood

Partial: 1:53:30 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

Total: 3:09:34 p.m. - 3:12:06 p.m.

Oxford

Partial: 1:52:22 p.m. - 4:24:51 p.m.

Total: 3:08:24 p.m. - 3:11:17 p.m.

Piqua

Partial: 1:53:54 p.m. - 4:25:41 p.m.

Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:12:58 p.m.

Riverside

Partial: 1:53:38 p.m. - 4:25:41 p.m.

Total: 3:09:38 v - 3:12:17 p.m.

Springboro

Partial: 1:53:12 p.m. - 4:25:28 p.m.

Total: 3:09:52 p.m. - 3:11:23 p.m.

Springfield

Partial: 1:54:19 p.m. - 4:26:08 p.m.

Total: 3:10:16 p.m. - 3:12:50 p.m.

Tipp City

Partial: 1:53:49 p.m. - 4:25:43 p.m.

Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:12:43 p.m.

Trotwood

Partial: 1:53:23 p.m. - 4:25:29 p.m.

Total: 3:09:09 v - 3:12:15 p.m.

Vandalia

Partial: 1:53:41 p.m. - 4:25:39 p.m.

Total: 3:09:21 p.m. - 3:12:33 p.m.

West Carrolton

Partial: 1:53:18 p.m. - 4:25:30 p.m.

Total: 3:09:27 p.m. - 3:11:55 p.m.

RELATED: How the Dayton Daily News covered solar eclipses in the past 100 years

RELATED: Multiple schools cite traffic concerns as reason for solar eclipse closure

VOICES: My husband and I are eclipse chasers. Here’s what we’ve learned

