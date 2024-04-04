How long will the total solar eclipse last on Monday?

Here is a look at the times for area locations that show the the full time for the entire eclipse event and the timeframe for the totality, when the moon is completely blocking the sun.

Cities and areas are listed in alphabetical order.

Austin Landing

• Partial: 1:53:15 p.m. - 4:25:29 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:38 p.m.

Dayton

• Partial: 1:53:31 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:12 p.m.

Fairfield

• Partial: 1:52:26 p.m. - 4:24:59 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:24 p.m. - 3:10:32 p.m.

Hamilton

• Partial: 1:52:30 p.m. - 4:25:01 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:10:52 p.m.

Kettering

• Partial: 1:53:28 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:40 p.m. - 3:11:59 p.m.

Miamisburg

• Partial: 1:53:14 p.m. - 4:25:27 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:26 p.m. - 3:11:49 p.m.

Middletown

• Partial: 1:52:54 p.m. - 4:25:16 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:11:19 p.m.

Moraine

• Partial: 1:53:24 p.m. - 4:25:33 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:29 p.m. - 3:12:02 p.m.

Oakwood

• Partial: 1:53:30 p.m. - 4:25:36 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:34 p.m. - 3:12:06 p.m.

Oxford

• Partial: 1:52:22 p.m. - 4:24:51 p.m.

• Total: 3:08:24 p.m. - 3:11:17 p.m.

Piqua

• Partial: 1:53:54 p.m. - 4:25:41 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:10 p.m. - 3:12:58 p.m.

Riverside

• Partial: 1:53:38 p.m. - 4:25:41 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:38 v - 3:12:17 p.m.

Springboro

• Partial: 1:53:12 p.m. - 4:25:28 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:52 p.m. - 3:11:23 p.m.

Springfield

• Partial: 1:54:19 p.m. - 4:26:08 p.m.

• Total: 3:10:16 p.m. - 3:12:50 p.m.

Tipp City

• Partial: 1:53:49 p.m. - 4:25:43 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:23 p.m. - 3:12:43 p.m.

Trotwood

• Partial: 1:53:23 p.m. - 4:25:29 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:09 v - 3:12:15 p.m.

Vandalia

• Partial: 1:53:41 p.m. - 4:25:39 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:21 p.m. - 3:12:33 p.m.

West Carrolton

• Partial: 1:53:18 p.m. - 4:25:30 p.m.

• Total: 3:09:27 p.m. - 3:11:55 p.m.

Times for different locations can be found HERE.

