GUIDE: April 8 total solar eclipse events in SW Ohio

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Bring your own seating. Ample free parking and viewing space, access to the museum, make a Moon Phases Calendar and Calculator, model a Solar Eclipse, make a Pinhole Camera, Eclipse in a cup and more. Three rocket launches throughout the day. Hot air balloon glow from 2:30-3:30 p.m. expert presentations, food trucks and more. Live-steam of the event from a NASA feed will air on a jumbotron. “Dinosaurs In Motion” exhibit open. 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. More online at nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Eclipse.

SunWatch Indian Village: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Hosted by the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton, this is a day-long experience at SunWatch. For $500 per person, guests on April 8 will be treated to a buffet, a guided tour of the site, drinks and various presentations about the eclipse. The site will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. 2301 W. River Road, Dayton. Visit boonshoft.org or call 937-275-7431.

Aullwood Farm viewing and eclipse art: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Visitors may observe the eclipse on the grounds. Chris Rowlands will lead the making of commemorative eclipse art (registration required). Aullwood’s Nature Center and hiking trails will be closed to the public, and no trail access will be permitted. Event is free for members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA affiliated organizations with membership card or receipt. Non-members attending will pay $20 per carload at the entrance to Aullwood Farm; admission will be cash only. 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton. More online at aullwood.audubon.org.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Planetarium shows, solar observing, science lab demos and more. Staff to lead viewing of eclipse with telescopes, pinhole viewers and eclipse glasses. $11.50 for children ages 3-17, $14.50 for adults 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton. More online at boonshoft.org/eclipse-april-8-2024.

Total Eclipse: The Sun And The Planets at the Schuster Center: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6. Masterworks concert by the Dayton Philharmonic. Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. More online at daytonlive.org/events/total-eclipse.

Cricket Holler Boy Scout Camp: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Open to all ages and the public. Miami Valley Council’s Solar Eclipse Extravaganza, hosted by knowledgeable scout leaders. Scouts armed with a passion for astronomy will guide attendees through the intricacies of a solar eclipse, providing insights into the rare total solar eclipse phenomenon. Cost is $5 per adult, $10 per youth and includes event patch, solar eclipse viewing glasses, activities and food options. Sign up at https://scoutingevent.com/444-solareclipse2024.

Unity of Dayton Total Eclipse Party: 2-4:30 pm. Monday, April 8. Viewing on seven acres at Unity of Dayton. $20 per car. Join a meditation as the moon meets the sun, explore the labyrinth, peace pole, nature paths and playground. Arrive by 2 p.m. 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. More online https://unityofdayton.org/solar-eclipse-2024.

Wright-Dunbar Watch Party: The Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and Aviation Trail Parachute Museum,16 South Williams St. 1-4:30 p.m. April 8. The watch party will start at 1 pm, but the visitor center and museum open for the day at 9 am. Outdoor activities are weather dependent. National Park Service rangers and volunteers will be on hand to pass out free eclipse glasses starting at 9:00 a.m. Activities for the day include eclipse art, an eclipse junior ranger program, SETI Institute telescope viewing and NASA live stream of the eclipse indoors.

Dayton KOA Holiday: April 5-8 bookings available. 7796 Wellbaum Road, Brookville. More online at koa.com/campgrounds/dayton/events/-total-solar-eclipse-weekend_c101bb44-981c-4c91-82c0-1bea8d387943.

Branch & Bone Eclipse Experience: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, located at 905 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will open at noon on Monday, April 8. They will release a barrel aged stout and IPA can. A food vendor will be onsite as well.

Gardening in the Dark: Noon-8 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Full Circle Brewgarden, 324 Union Blvd. in Englewood. There will be astronomer and solar telescope on-site, in addition to a Black IPA release and food from Company 7 BBQ.

Miami County

Eclipse Education Workshop: 1-4 p.m. March 16. Stillwater Stargazers host this event at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Online at homegrowngreat.com.

Solar Eclipse Shuffle, 6-10 p.m. Fri., April 5, dancing at The Rec in downtown Troy. $5 per person or $20 per family at 11 N. Market St., Troy. More online at troyrec.com.

Eclipse Block Party: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., April 6, downtown Tipp City. Dancing in the streets, entertainment, children’s activities, shopping and dining. More at downtowntippcity.org.

A Night In The Stars: 4:30-9:30 p.m. April 7. Music, food, drinks, other activities in downtown Troy. The Hanky Panks play from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Stranger performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. More online at troymainstreet.org.

A SOLARbration Weekend: April 5-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Food trucks, vendors, entertainment and activities. Double feature movie night April 6. Camping possible. 650 N. County Road, 25-A, Troy. Visit miamicountyohiofair.com.

Total Solar Eclipse Party: Noon-2:30 p.m. at Crooked Handle Brewing Co., 123 N. Main St. in Piqua. The brewery is selling pre-sale tickets to the event for $30 which includes eclipse glasses and a buffet taco/nacho bar until April 4. VIP tickets are $50 and includes early access at 11:30 a.m. with a themed cocktail or mocktail, buffet taco/nacho bar and a swag bag with eclipse glasses, themed snacks and surprise gifts. Tickets at the door will be $40. Tickets for kids ages 12 and under are $15.

The Sun Will Rise Music Festival and Campout: April 7-8 at Harmony Farm in Tipp City. Begins at 5 p.m. Sunday with live music from multiple bands, bonfires, lantern glow, s’mores, marketplace, food trucks, guided meditation, yoga and more. Ends at 5 p.m. April 8. 5576 S. Ohio 202, Tipp City. More online at www.visitharmonyfarm.com.

Eclipse on the Square: Noon-3 p.m. Monday, April 8. Watch from downtown Troy. Balloon art, selfie station, BBQ; The Rec will have hot dogs, chips and other food. More at troymainstreet.org.

West Milton’s Solar Eclipse Party: 1-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Music, food and shopping; bounce houses and face painting, BINGO and music. West Milton Municipal Park, 249 E. Tipp Pike, West Milton.

Eclipse Watch Party at The Rec: Noon-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Games, food for sale, Teen Glow Party and more. 11 N. Market St., Troy. More online at troyrec.com.

I Blacked Out At The Exchange Eclipse Party: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday. April 8. 210 W. High St., Pleasant Hill. More online at facebook.com/events/360112880302883.

Lost Creek Eclipse Experience: Noon-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Abundant open space for viewing, free eclipse glasses (while supplies last), entertainment, educational children’s craft, snacks and more. 2645 E. Ohio 41, Troy. More online at miamicountyparks.com.

Race the Eclipse: Monday, April 8. Kids Fun Run, 5K, 10K or half-marathon races with eclipse viewing at Kyle Park in Tipp City. Sign up and get info at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/TippCity/RacetheEclipse.

Moeller Brew Barn Solar Eclipse Patio Party: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, April 8. Kitchen open, special Solar Eclipse beer and eclipse cocktails. 214 W. Main St., Troy.

Tailgating and watch: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Ginghamsburg Church offering parking spaces for $20 each for folks to set up and tailgate to watch the eclipse. More than 900 spots available. More online: ginghamsburg.org/eclipse.

Clark County

Eclipse Over Springfield: 2-4 p.m. Viewing of eclipse and food trucks, live music, lawn games and more. Solar eclipse glasses provided. National Road Commons Park in downtown Springfield. More online at visitgreaterspringfield.com.

O’Conners Irish Pub: 2:30 p.m. A watch party for the eclipse on Monday, April 8 at 2200 N. Limestone St. in Springfield.

“WittClipse” at Wittenberg University: Wittenberg University will sponsor several interactive activities leading up to the solar eclipse. This includes the kickoff, astronomy presentation event with nationally known astronomer and public speaker Dean Regas at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in Bayley Auditorium, inside the Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center. The event is free, for all ages and open to the public. After the presentation, there will be a sky tour and telescopic observing at Weaver Observatory (skies permitting). Additional themed presentations will be held March 10 through April 8. The day of the eclipse, activities are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edwards-Maurer Field, including interactive games and food. The university will have safety glasses available for the campus community.

Champaign County

Moonshade Festival: Three-day festival near West Liberty. Includes solar perspectives at historical Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and daily trolly rides from parking areas and parks to downtown West Liberty from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday will include fireworks at Lions Park at 8:30 p.m. Saturday will includes dedication of the Andy Detwiler Statute from 12 to 12:30 p.m., showing the inspirational stories of Detwiler from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and stargazing at Lions Park from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday will include a dancing stars fundraiser from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Monday will include the solar eclipse at 3:10 p.m. A single festival pass is $15, a family pass of six people or less is $50 and a Lions Park camping with family pass is $350. The pass will give people a place to view the eclipse and access to all festival events. More online at eventbrite.com/e/the-moonshade-festival-for-the-total-solar-eclipse-tickets-691673803967.

Kiser Lake State Park: Saturday, April 5 will include crafts, games and the movie Dragon Slayer. Sunday, April 6 will include learning about the solar eclipse and evening floating lighted flotillas with non-motorized boats. Bring your non-motorized kayak, canoe, row boat, paddle board or sailboat. Participants must wear a life jacket. There will be prizes, best lighted, most unique and craziest. There will be a decorated lighted boat parade that starts at dusk and moves toward the marina, goes toward the campground and ends at the beach. Monday will include the solar eclipse and an evening post-eclipse party with snacks and music. 4889 N. Ohio 235, Conover. More online at ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/kiser-lake-state-park.

Grimes Municipal Airport: Open beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8. Grimes Field will welcome any and all spectators for the solar eclipse. Bring your lawn chairs. The Grimes Flying Lab Museum will be open at 10 a.m. for the first time this year to allow a walkthrough of the hangar from the ramp. There will be snacks as well as museum and eclipse glasses and merchandise. The Airport Cafe will be open. If you are flying in for this event, remember that it will be self-parking in the grass with a $10 per plane parking fee of cash only. Your “ticket” will be a custom Grimes Field sticker. If you are driving to Grimes Field for the event, parking in the parking lots will be free. Tickets will be sold at the airport gate for $2 per person and $5 per family, cash only. The main ramp will be closed to aircraft traffic and coned off for pedestrians to enjoy. 1636 N. Main St. in Urbana. See it online at www.facebook.com/I74Grimes.

Freshwater Farms: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, April 8. Viewing event for the eclipse .Food menu will include walking fish tacos, brats, hot dogs and fries. Full service bar open for adult and family refreshments. There will also be farm wagon rides and drum circle happening in addition to the normal activities. Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 North 68 in Urbana. More online at fwfarms.com.

Ohio Caverns Darkness Tour: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8. Park will open early at 7:30 a.m. Includes portions of the historic and natural wonder sections, plus a section not toured during the summer. The first 300 guests to get tickets scanned receive an Ohio Caverns lantern for a guided tour through the caverns. The tour ticket includes entrance into the park with eclipse viewing throughout the park, viewing glasses for eye protection and a gem bag for children ages 5 to 12. The tour is guided and takes one hour. Tours will run throughout the day but pause from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for the eclipse. There are 38 steps to enter and 60 steps to exit. Tickets are available online, are limited and nonrefundable. Each person in the vehicles ages give and older must have a ticket. Tickets are $40 for adult and children ages four to 12, and free for children under three. 2210 E. Ohio 245 in West Liberty. For tickets, visit https://ohiocaverns.com/purchase-tickets.

Greene County

Pre-Eclipse Party: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Learn about the eclipse. Russ Nature Preserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. Registration required. More online at greenecountyoh.myrec.com.

Greene County Parks & Trails: Monday, April 8. All but two Greene County parks expected to be within the path of totality during the eclipse.

Darke County

Total Eclipse at Bear’s Mill: 1-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Watch the eclipse, hear live music from Shannon Clark and the Sugar. Nacho Pig food truck on site. Cost: $25 per person, includes eclipse glasses. Bring a chair. Gates open at noon. 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville. Tickets required. More online at darkecountyparks.org/eclipse2024.

Total Eclipse on the Prairie: 1-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Watch the eclipse, hear live music by Ted Yoder. Food trucks on site will be Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Chetter Butts and Kona Ice. Tickets are $25 per vehicle and include eclipse glasses up to 6 per party. Bring chairs. Gates open at 12. Tickets required. More online at darkecountyparks.org/eclipse2024.

Shelby County

Great American Eclipse at The Historic Sidney Theatre: 7p.m. Saturday, April 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7. On Saturday: Eclipse of Ohio Jam presented by Randy Young. Concert features country musicians. Midnight showing and shadow cast performance for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” On Sunday: Performance by a Pink Floyd tribute band and laser light shows. Eclipse watch set for 3 p.m. Monday, April 8. More info and tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

Preble County

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. People welcome to experience the eclipse there, food by Godown’s Fixins, 152 Ohio 726 N, Eaton.

Butler County

Advance Telescope and Eclipse Showcase: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 3. All ages invited. Lecture is a partnership between Talawanda High School and Miami University. Students from both are conducting research involving the Total Solar Eclipse.The students were awarded a National Science Foundation grant providing them a high-tech telescope and computer, which are able to collect large amounts of images and data. Students will share their research projects, information on eclipses, ways to safely view the eclipse and other astronomy information. Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford.

Miami University Astronomy Club presents ‘Build Your Own Solar Eclipse Viewer’: 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, March 9. For ages 8-17, registration required. Students from the Miami University Astronomy Club will teach how to build our own projector. Demonstration on how to safely view the eclipse and a Q&A session to follow. Bring questions. Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford. More online at https://lanepl.evanced.info/signup/calendar?lib=2.

Miami University Regionals seminar: Noon on Thursday, March 14. Miami University Hamilton Conservatory Director Deidra Johnson gives a talk on discovering examples of how living organisms shift their behaviors toward nighttime routines during an eclipse. Learn how the Conservatory will quantify plant responses on April 8. 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. More online at facebook.com/events/933630671651507.

Eclipse Chasing with Dean Regas, Heavenly Excuses to Travel: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 18. Astronomer Dean Regas shares adventure in traveling in search of solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, transit and other astronomical events. He will also share tips to safely observe and photograph a solar eclipse. Book sale and signing to follow the presentation. No registration needed. Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford.

Cincinnati Observatory Solar Eclipses: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Learn what is a solar eclipse, how to prepare for it and sun-related crafts and activities. Ages 7-11. Registration required. Oxford Lane Library, 441 S. Locust St., Oxford.

The Imminent Solar Eclipse: 4-5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Jerry Riesenberg of The Institute for Learning in Retirement and Professor Stephen Alexander (Miami University Department of Physics) lecture on the upcoming eclipse, including how best to experience it. Registration opens March 4. Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ screening: 2 p.m. Friday, April 5. Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum, 801 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.

Mister C: Air is Everywhere: 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Hair-raising science, toe-tapping music and mind-blowing media with Mister C for an amazing evening of learning in the lab as he explores all things air. All ages welcome. Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. More online at cityofoxford.org/_T27_R114.php.

Total Eclipse of the Parks, Eclipse Festival: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Food trucks, space-themed activities, live music and craft beers. Kids corner with inflatables and games. Uptown Parks, High Street in Oxford. More online at cityofoxford.org/eclipse.

Space Race: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 7. 5K and 10K at Leonard Howell Park in Oxford.

Space Movies Marathon: Various space-themed movies will be shown at multiple locations and times on Sunday, April 7 throughout Oxford. Get a fill list at cityofoxford.org.

Total Eclipse of… Ohio The Heart of it All!: 2-4 p.m. April 8, the City of Trenton invited folks to renew their wedding vows. A mass wedding ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Bring your wedding license and the appropriate paperwork if this is your actual wedding. Also bring eclipse glasses. Mayor Ryan Perry will perform the wedding ceremonies beginning at 3. Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. More than 300 acres of land for viewing the total solar eclipse. Music from members of Butler Philharmonic (1-3:30 p.m.), create sun-themed crafts, play family friendly games and sip on eclipse-themed cocktails, and mocktails. Bring a picnic or pre-order a gourmet boxed lunch. View the new Mounds, Moon and Stars exhibition Park will provide safe-viewing glasses. 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Parking is at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd. (next door). Park providing shuttle service all day between this lot and the park. Get tickets and more information at pyramidhill.org/events.

Total Eclipse in the Park: 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, April 8. Village Green in Fairfield will have kids activities and giveaways ahead of the eclipse viewing. Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. More online at fairfield-city.org.

There Goes The Sun Watch Party: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. Nature specialists, family friendly activities and more. Ticketed event. Forest Run MetroPark FR Kestrel Shelter, 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. $2 for those 2 and older, free if younger than 2. Visit reservations.yourmetroparks.net/programs/3472.

Liberty Center: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8. “far-out” festivities with free eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last), A Mad Scientist Show, “Lunar Libations” (DORA option), solar-themed cupcakes, a sun-themed bath bomb pressing station with LUSH, music with a DJ.

Party in the Dark: A Solarbration in Monroe: Noon-8 p.m. Monday, April 8. Anyone is invited to experience the eclipse at the park where there will be moon pies and crafts for children. The city is working with Cincinnati Circus to provide numerous entertainment options, including inflatables, basketball pop-a-shot, football throw, soccer kick and climbing wall. Community Park, 412 Old St., Monroe.

Oxford watch parties: 1-5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Multiple locations: Uptown Parks, Oxford Community Park, Sculpture Park at the Richard & Carole Cocks Art Museum.

Warren County

City of Springboro Eclipse Viewing: 2-4 p.m. celebration with food, music and education in partnership with Dayton Children’s. Free viewing glasses to the first 1,000 in attendance. Live music, bounce houses, food trucks and more. North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. More info: (937) 748-5774 or www.ci.springboro.us.

Timing: The Total Solar Eclipse in Southwest Ohio will be between 3:08-3:17 p.m. with the Southwestern parts of Ohio being first and the Cleveland area being the last as it moves toward Canada. The centerline of the eclipse enters Ohio just after 1:50 p.m.

Locations: According to the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources and NASA, the path of totality, or the most central Southwest Ohio spots to see the total solar eclipse include Darke, Shelby and Auglaize counties. Close to that center, though, are the counties of Montgomery, Miami, Champaign and Preble. The outer edges of the path, where partial darkness will be seen, includes the northwestern portions of Butler and Greene counties. Warren and Hamilton will experience some darkness but are on the edge of the path.

Of note: The Total Solar Eclipse band is 124 miles wide. According to ODNR, “The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099.”

Source: https://ohiodnr.gov

