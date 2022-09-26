HOW TO GO: League of Women Voters to host Conversation with Tom Suddes on Ohio politics on Oct. 4

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area will present A Conversation with Tom Suddes: Ohio Politics – November and Beyond at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the University of Dayton.
Suddes is an assistant professor of instruction at Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. He is a member of The Plain Dealer-cleveland.com editorial board and writes a weekly column on Ohio politics that appears every Monday in the Dayton Daily News.
Suddes will offer an overview of the forthcoming statewide election, consider key issues the General Assembly will likely consider when it returns to the Statehouse, and discuss whether Ohio is in fact politically competitive between the two major parties. He will be introduced by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman.
Audience questions and participation will be encouraged and welcomed.
The program will take place at the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, 1401 S. Main Street, Dayton. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting the League’s website at lwvdayton.org or by sending a check to LWVGDA, 127 N. Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402.
About the Author