HOW TO GO: League of Women Voters to host Conversation with Tom Suddes on Ohio politics on Oct. 4

Suddes is an assistant professor of instruction at Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. He is a member of The Plain Dealer-cleveland.com editorial board and writes a weekly column on Ohio politics that appears every Monday in the Dayton Daily News.

Suddes will offer an overview of the forthcoming statewide election, consider key issues the General Assembly will likely consider when it returns to the Statehouse, and discuss whether Ohio is in fact politically competitive between the two major parties. He will be introduced by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman.