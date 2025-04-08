Issue 2 on May 2025 ballot: Ohio to vote on $2.5B bond initiative for public infrastructure projects

The bonds, if approved by a simple majority of voters, would go toward the State Capital Improvement Program and could only be used on roads, bridges, water treatment and supply systems and solid waste disposal facilities, according to the legislature’s nonpartisan analysis.

The state first issued a lump sum of general obligation bonds to fund SCIP in 1987. The approach has been approved by voters thrice since. The pending approval would be the biggest in state history, which lawmakers said was necessary due to inflation driving up the cost of projects.

According to Ohio Public Works Commission Director Linda Bailiff, this bond approach has proven to be a successful, responsive way for local governments to make headway on infrastructure projects.

“About 18,860 projects have been funded since the program’s inception,” Bailiff told lawmakers late last year. “Depending on the year, for every $1 of program funds another $2 to $3 is leveraged in other local, state, and federal sources.”

In an interview with this news outlet, Butler County Engineer Gregory J. Wilkens described SCIP as “a critical funding source” that can either fully fund projects or at least enable local governments to vie for federal and state grants.

“I’d hate to even think how many structures we’ve built over the years because of this funding. It’s easy to use; I think it is the best funding source out there for construction and water or sewer-type projects,” Wilkens said.

Bailiff explained that, if Issue 2 is approved, the $2.5 billion would be doled out on a per-capita basis to 19 District Public Works Integrating Committees across the state. Those districts would then analyze project proposals and determine how best to use bond proceeds.

District 10, which contains Butler, Clermont, Clinton and Warren counties, assesses project proposals once a year, Wilkens said.

The legislation that put Issue 2 on the ballot, passed in December, saw overwhelming support from Ohio lawmakers and various industry players, including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and the County Engineers Association of Ohio.

A handful of lawmakers stood against the resolution on the grounds that Ohio ought not spend more money.

“The General Assembly’s thirst to spend taxpayer dollars is seemingly unquenchable,” said then-Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., who is now running for state treasurer. “This bill would authorize more spending, which I believe is unsustainable for Ohio’s future.”

Here’s the Issue 2 language voters will see on their primary election ballots:

This proposed amendment would:

1. Authorize the state to issue bonds or other obligations to finance or assist in financing public infrastructure capital improvements for local governments and other governmental entities. Capital improvement projects would be limited to roads and bridges, waste water treatment systems, water supply systems, solid waste disposal facilities, storm water and sanitary collection, storage, and treatment facilities.

2. Determine that such capital improvements are necessary to preserve and expand the public infrastructure, ensure public health, safety and welfare, create and preserve jobs, enhance employment opportunities, and improve the economic welfare of the people of Ohio.

3. Limit the total principal amount of the state general obligations issued under the amendment to no more than $2.5 billion over a ten-year period. Any principal amount that could have been issued in any prior fiscal year, but was not issued, may subsequently be issued.

4. Require that obligations issued under this amendment mature no later than thirty (30) years after their date of issuance, and that any obligation issued to retire or refund other obligations mature no later than the permitted maturity date for the obligations being retired or refunded.

5. Authorize the General Assembly to pass laws implementing this amendment, including laws establishing procedures for incurring and issuing obligations, and laws providing for the use of Ohio products, materials, services and labor to the extent possible.

