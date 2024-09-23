How to volunteer with Five Rivers MetroParks on Make a Difference Day in October

It is scheduled for 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Some of the projects on the list are:

Litter removal at RiverScape and Possum Creek MetroParks

Reforestation efforts at Carriage Hill MetroPark

Invasive species removal in the Twin Valley; Adventure Central; and Taylorsville, Hills & Dales, Cox Arboretum, Sugarcreek and Englewood MetroParks

Trail maintenance at MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA)

Gardening and mulching at Cox Arboretum, Possum Creek and RiverScape MetroParks

Prairie planting and leaf cycling at Island and Aullwood Garden MetroParks

Participants can sign up as an individual, family or group on the MetroParks website at metroparks.org/make-difference-day. Those who participate should dress for the weather and the activity they participate in, officials said.

Make a Difference Day is one of two large annual days of service Five Rivers MetroParks hosts. The other is Adopt-A-Park in April, which celebrates Earth Day.