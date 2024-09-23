How to volunteer with Five Rivers MetroParks on Make a Difference Day in October

People of all ages are sought to voluntarily help with several projects throughout the Five River MetroParks on the upcoming fall service day.
Officials said there are 18 projects across 13 sites throughout Montgomery County that will be in need of volunteer efforts. Make a Difference Day is when the work will happen.
It is scheduled for 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Some of the projects on the list are:
- Litter removal at RiverScape and Possum Creek MetroParks
- Reforestation efforts at Carriage Hill MetroPark
- Invasive species removal in the Twin Valley; Adventure Central; and Taylorsville, Hills & Dales, Cox Arboretum, Sugarcreek and Englewood MetroParks
- Trail maintenance at MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA)
- Gardening and mulching at Cox Arboretum, Possum Creek and RiverScape MetroParks
- Prairie planting and leaf cycling at Island and Aullwood Garden MetroParks
Participants can sign up as an individual, family or group on the MetroParks website at metroparks.org/make-difference-day. Those who participate should dress for the weather and the activity they participate in, officials said.
Make a Difference Day is one of two large annual days of service Five Rivers MetroParks hosts. The other is Adopt-A-Park in April, which celebrates Earth Day.
