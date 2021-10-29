H.S. Results 10/27-10-28

Beavercreek 1, Loveland 0: Moore (B) goal.

Centerville 1, Milford 0, OT: Jeng (C) goal.

Mason 3, Seton 2, OT

Division II

Alter 2, Carroll 0: Darkwa (A) goal, Hansley (A) goal.

Badin 1, Monroe 0: Berger (B) goal.

Wyoming 3, Tippecanoe 2, OT: Wall (T) 2 goals.

Division III

Cin. Country Day 7, Greenon 0

Lehman Catholic 1, Madeira 0: Dexter (LC) goal.

Mariemont 4, Greeneview 0

Waynesville 5, Anna 0: Erbach (W) goal, Greely (W) goal, Kuhns (W) goal, Whitaker (W) goal, Woody (W) goal.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

McAuley 3, Turpin 1

Seton 3, Milford 1

St. Ursula 3, Harrison 0

Division II

Badin 3, Alter 1

Chaminade Julienne 3, Eaton 2

Fenwick 3, Valley View 0

Roger Bacon 3, Goshen 0

Summit Country Day 3, Indian Hill 0

Wyoming 3, Batavia 0

Division III

Dayton Christian 3, West Liberty-Salem 1

Division IV

Cin. Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0

MVCA 3, Cedarville 2

