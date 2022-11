H.S. Results 11/3

Division II

Roger Bacon 3, McAuley 0

Badin 3, Marengo Highland 1

Division III

Coldwater 3, Fairview 0

Galion 3, Fairbanks 1

Versailles 3, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Summit Country Day 3, Miami East 2

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Ursuline Academy 3, Mt. Notre Dame 0

Division IV

Fort Loramie 3, Russoa 0: FL: Barhorst 22 assists 8 digs, Brandewie 10 kills 4 aces.

New Bremen 3, Jackson Center 0

