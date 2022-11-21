Huber council OKs plans for development on Executive Blvd. near Rose Music Center

“I can see a lot of congestion (happening) there, and that’s not what I’m looking to have done in a very highly populated area,” he said.

Chodkowski said a traffic study will be conducted as part of the project agreement and any issues will be addressed at that stage.

The newest set of plans were approved by a 5-3 majority of council, with Councilwoman Anita Kitchen, Councilman Glenn Otto, and Shaw voting no.

The project will be completed in phases, Chodkowski said, with the first phase involving Horizon Line’s purchase of around 17 acres of the approximately 50 total acres of city-owned land, located across from Meijer, near the intersection of Executive Boulevard and Brandt Pike, for an estimated $119,300 per acre. Horizon Line will then have the option to purchase additional acreage at $90,000 per acre.

Horizon Line will present and seek approval from Planning Commission for a more detailed site plan in the coming months. According Chodkowski, the project as currently planned will result in over $90 million in taxable value for the city.

No end users have been named for the proposed commercial spaces, but as of now, no gas stations or similar operations will be permitted, Chodkowski said, with establishments like taverns/bars, restaurants, and similar retail businesses preferable.