Huber Heights council election: Voters to decide 2 seats next week

Voters in Huber Heights will decide two seats on their city council in the November election. Candidates Brian Looney and Thomas McMasters are vying for the Ward 6 seat, as candidates Fred Aikens and Paul Whitley face off for one at-large seat.

All four candidates answered a series of questions for the Dayton Daily News in their own words via our Voter Guide. The details below come from those answers. The full text they provided is available at www.daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.

Candidates’ top issues

** Brian Looney said he would promote more constructive engagement from members of the community, prioritize better transparency when it comes to projects and work to create a collaborative environment. This can be done, he said, by consistently showing up to meetings and being actively involved in all decision-making.

** Thomas McMasters also highlighted transparency on major projects as a priority, along with ensuring the police force is adequately staffed and promoting proper use of incentive programs to solve traffic and water infrastructure issues. McMasters, who led the city before current Mayor Jeff Gore, said he would use his previous mayoral experience while serving on council.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

** Fred Aikens said he would prioritize communication, collaboration, and courtesy. Improved communication amongst members of council and with residents is needed, Aikens said, noting the current administration’s recurring incidents of polarization. This can be combated by working together to accomplish common goals and objectives while interacting in a respectful manner.

** Paul Whitley, who is a certified write-in candidate, said he would prioritize traffic improvement, “smart” growth, and charter updates. Whitley said the city has a responsibility to promote strong and sustainable neighborhoods, which can be accomplished through deliberate planning. He said some updates to the city’s charter could improve organization and effectiveness of government.

Candidate facts, quotes

** Looney works as services manager for Pratt Industries. He grew up in Huber Heights and is a Wayne High School graduate.

“What happens here (in Huber Heights) is just as important to me as it is to everyone else,” he said. “I support responsible growth and I am excited to see what this city will look like tomorrow.”

** McMasters is a senior test manager supporting Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

“I am disappointed the current council undertakes major projects such as the purchase of Marian Meadows without a plan and then spends millions of dollars without fully, clearly and concisely showing residents the extent of past expenditures and the expectation of future expenditures,” he said.

** Aikens is currently the dean of the College of Business at Central State University in Wilberforce. He is involved in various organizations, including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Gem City Foundation, NAACP Dayton Unit, and Rainbow Push Coalition, among others.

“Voters should elect me because I have no ulterior motives in my quest for this council position and I am uninfluenced by anything other than the desire to serve,” he said. “... Residents should vote for me because I can, and will, represent their best interests.”

** Whitley is employed at Altamira Technologies. He’s a lifetime resident of the area and longtime resident of Huber Heights. He encourages voters to elect him as the write-in candidate.

“In this office, I think I can offer a common sense approach for and in the context of a better government,” he said. “... I am first and foremost just an interested citizen and seek policies that benefit all of us who currently make Huber Heights our home.”