Huber Heights council to vote on skate park, bike trails

King said both parks fill a need that Huber Heights residents have indicated they want. The city has few parks in the area where the bike park was proposed, he said. The city also has few bike trails, unlike other cities that are interconnected with the region’s trail system. King said the city was also considering ways to connect the city to the trail system.

The trails at the bike park would be designed to be used by both cyclists and hikers.

“But the other good thing, too, is that side of town has nothing, no amenities,” he said. “So this gives an amenity over there for people to use.”

In 2019, Nicholas Lamb came in front of city council to ask for a park to be built in Huber Heights so he and other kids could safely ride BMX bikes.

King said he had also gotten a lot of interest in giving input to the park from the community.

Skate parks exist in Fairborn and Kettering, but nothing in Huber Heights.

“We do have kids that skate and this gives them a place to go where they’re not going to get run off or get the cops called on them,” King said.

Council members said they wanted to see the skate park started soon, but an exact timeline doesn’t exist yet.

Mayor Jeff Gore suggested it would be good if the park could be open this summer.

“The sooner we get started, then the better we’re going to be,” he said.