Huber Heights development to have fewer homes than expected

The Quail Ridge development is being built on 21 acres south of Chambersburg Road between the Lexington Place and Stoney subdivisions. Lexington Place, which is to the east, began development in 2000, and final plans for Stoney Creek were approved in 1995.

Land development has exploded in Huber Heights, with city council approving multiple housing developments in the past year. City leaders have also consistently touted how quickly Huber Heights real estate is selling, often at higher prices than originally asked.

The Quail Ridge land was rezoned in 2003 to allow for 46 residential lots, though the developer sought to change the zoning again in 2017 to allow for a more-dense development. The number of lots was increased to 68.

A spokesman for the developer said at the city council meeting meeting that the company believed this was a good solution but would like to move forward as they are losing the construction season.

The request was approved unanimously at the meeting after the second reading was waived.