Huber Heights development to have fewer homes than expected

A Huber Heights subdivision originally planned to get 68 residential lots will now have 43.
At a city council meeting on June 14, interim city manager Scott Falkowski said the developer of Quail Ridge did soil tests and concluded that the soil on the east side of the parcel south of Chambersburg Road was too rocky to develop.
Instead, the developer, Campbell Berling Huber Heights LLC, plans to leave open space where the rock was found and reduce the total number of lots to 43. Falkowski said the developer is not asking for any variances, smaller lots or setbacks, or buffer zones. Four flag lots, which are a lot with a longer driveway and property set behind another property, will also be added.
“What this does, is instead of a loop road within here, it has an edging and a cul-de-sac,” he said.
He said there will still be emergency access into a nearby park.
The Quail Ridge development is being built on 21 acres south of Chambersburg Road between the Lexington Place and Stoney subdivisions. Lexington Place, which is to the east, began development in 2000, and final plans for Stoney Creek were approved in 1995.
Land development has exploded in Huber Heights, with city council approving multiple housing developments in the past year. City leaders have also consistently touted how quickly Huber Heights real estate is selling, often at higher prices than originally asked.
The Quail Ridge land was rezoned in 2003 to allow for 46 residential lots, though the developer sought to change the zoning again in 2017 to allow for a more-dense development. The number of lots was increased to 68.
A spokesman for the developer said at the city council meeting meeting that the company believed this was a good solution but would like to move forward as they are losing the construction season.
The request was approved unanimously at the meeting after the second reading was waived.