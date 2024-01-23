Huber Heights man indicted, faces child pornography charges

A Huber Heights man indicted Tuesday is facing charges in a child pornography case.

William H. Mills, 23, was issued a summons to appear for his Feb. 6 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for seven counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Mills reportedly had downloaded child porn via Kik, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office

