Huber Heights officer treated for minor injuries after vehicle hits cruiser while trying to flee

When officers arrived, they found the group actively trying to steal a vehicle, according to Huber Heights police. They returned to the orange vehicle and attempted to leave.

Multiple officers boxed in the vehicle and used stop sticks in an effort to stop the suspects. The orange vehicle hit a cruiser head-on, disabling both vehicles.

The people inside the vehicle fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex, according to police. Officers were not able to find suspects.

The officer in the cruiser that was hit was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released.

A second cruiser was grazed during the incident, but no additional damage or injuries were reported.

Police determined the orange vehicle was recently stolen in Kettering. The vehicle was recovered at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call to Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080.