Huber Heights plans construction of new public works facility

The 9.9-acre site, situated on the corner of Taylorsville and Wildcat roads, is currently vacant.

“This site was designed as a small industrial park but has been vacant for many years,” a staff report reads. “No major environmental, natural, or cultural features exist on the site. The site (consists of) mainly overgrown vegetation due to years of dormancy.”

Located nearby are residential neighborhoods to the south and west and commercial businesses to the east, including Rural King and Big Sandy Superstore.

Plans for the site include staff office space, along with a fueling center and salt storage barn.

Application documents state most department vehicles will be stored within the 54,000-square-foot building, where any associated repair work would be completed. Access to the facility will be from Wildcat Road.

Planning commission staff recommended approval of the city’s request during Tuesday’s meeting.

This move is one of several proposed as the city reconfigures its facilities.

A new Governance Center is in the works near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road as part of the Marian Meadows redevelopment project. The new facility will house both city council chambers and city administration offices.

The city’s tax and water departments will then be relocated to what is currently City Hall.

With the recent news of Sinclair Community College’s impending closure of its YMCA at the Heights location, the city’s Senior Center is now set to move to that space. The city will then sell the current center’s building.