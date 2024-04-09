Sinclair closing Huber Heights, Englewood learning centers due to low enrollment

“Enrollment at both locations has dropped steadily over the past 10 years,” said Sinclair spokeswoman Catherine Petersen, who added that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this decline. “In addition, more and more students are opting to enroll at Sinclair in their high schools through College Credit Plus, in online/remote programs, and benefiting from Sinclair’s more streamlined curriculum.”

The Englewood and Huber Heights Learning Centers were first opened in 2006, the timing of which Petersen said was critical, as just two years later, the Great Recession of 2008 “forced thousands of unemployed adults to gain new skills for new career opportunities.”

At a 2010 event, Sinclair and city officials called the Huber Heights campus a huge success in a more intimate setting, with 1,200 students getting “access to high quality education in your backyard,” according to Sinclair President Steve Johnson.

In Huber Heights, with the center’s Allied Health programs, Petersen said annual enrollments peaked at nearly 3,000 students. Yearly enrollments for the Englewood center peaked around 2,500 students.

But Sinclair officials said recent enrollments have been dramatically lower. Petersen said for fiscal year 2022-23, combined enrollment at the two centers was less than 200 students.

No courses are being offered at the Huber Heights location for the spring term, and the Englewood location has just one course this semester.

Sinclair will stop offering courses at the two locations in May, with full closure of the centers later this summer.

Petersen noted Sinclair’s regional centers in Centerville and Mason will remain open, of course along with the main campus in downtown Dayton.