Hundreds gather to protest COVID vaccine requirement at Kettering Health

When asked what’s next after the protest she said, “If they don’t change their mind they’re going to have to walk me out.”

In a company statement Kettering Health said its continuing to discuss future steps in the pandemic with workers.

“We fully respect the right of individuals to assemble and peacefully protest, and we continue to have productive conversations with our colleagues as we navigate this next phase of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Another protester, Karyn Temple, said she doesn’t believe that nurses and other staff should face requirements that patients don’t have to adhere to.

“They have the right to choose we need the right to choose,” she said.

Isaiah Stearns was at the corner of state routes 741 and 725 protesting. He said employees should get in choice in getting vaccinated.

“I’m also here because I’m a Seventh Day Adventist and that forcing anybody to do anything goes directly against our beliefs,” he said.” So I am very disappointed in the leadership in Kettering Health Network. They are pushing something that goes contrary to our system and just people in general. I believe that they are not leaders. They are hypocrites.”

Kettering Health, Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital all announced that they would require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees last week.

At Kettering Health, employees, medical staff, students and volunteers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.

“We urge others in our community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is our best tool in the fight against this virus,” Kettering Health said in a company statement. “Vaccination against COVID-19 protects you and everyone around you: your family, your friends, your community.”

Dayton Children’s staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 and Premier Health staff by Dec. 1.

A similar protest was reported outside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in northern Kentucky Wednesday morning. The hospital, as well as other major hospital groups in Cincinnati are also requiring the vaccine.