I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 675 South in Beavercreek that closed the southbound lanes Tuesday morning.
Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.
The crash was reported around 10:07 a.m. and involved three vehicles, including a dump truck.
I-675 South is closed south of Indian Ripple Road. It’s not clear how long the closure will last, an OSHP dispatcher said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
