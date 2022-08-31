I-70 East closed due to crash, possible hazardous material situation in Huber Heights

Interstate 70 East is closed in Huber Heights due to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a possible hazardous material situation.
The highway is closed from from state Route 202/Troy Street to Brandt Pike, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.
“Eastbound Interstate 70 at Brandt Pk (State Route 201) is shut down due a multi vehicle crash with a possible hazardous material situation,” read a Facebook post on the Huber Heights Police Department’s page. “Please use an alternate route.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
