I-70 East closed due to crash, possible hazardous material situation in Huber Heights

Updated 42 minutes ago

Interstate 70 East is closed in Huber Heights due to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a possible hazardous material situation.

The highway is closed from from state Route 202/Troy Street to Brandt Pike, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.

A multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 70 East in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“Eastbound Interstate 70 at Brandt Pk (State Route 201) is shut down due a multi vehicle crash with a possible hazardous material situation,” read a Facebook post on the Huber Heights Police Department’s page. “Please use an alternate route.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

