Foodbank holds drive-thru food distribution Thursday in Dayton

All traffic should enter the Fairgrounds via Infirmary Road only.

Foodbank staff will guide cars through the distribution lanes, and guests are encouraged to clear space in their trunk or backseat before arriving.

In sponsorship with CareSource, and with their volunteers, guests will receive fresh produce, proteins and shelf-stable items at no cost. Volunteers from the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition will also be onsite to lend a hand, and SICSA will join the collaboration by distributing pet food.

“When families are struggling to feed themselves, they’re often struggling to feed their pets, too,” said Jessie Sullivan, SICSA Director of Adoption and Alternative Services. “By helping people keep their pets healthy and at home, we’re supporting the well-being of the whole family, which makes our entire community stronger.”

Attendees are asked to prepare for possibly wet, muddy conditions and potential weather delays.

“We know many families are feeling the strain right now. This distribution is one more way we can stand beside our neighbors and help lighten that load—together with CareSource and our dedicated volunteers,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, Inc. “Every time we expand access to fresh food, we’re not just feeding people, we’re investing in the health and strength of our region.”

Questions about the mini food distribution can be directed to The Foodbank’s main phone line: 937-461-0265.