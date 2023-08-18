I-75 NB closed, CareFlight called after car rear-ends semi

By
16 minutes ago
Northbound Interstate 75 is closed and a medical helicopter was called after a crash between a car and a semi truck Friday afternoon.

I-75 North was closed beyond the Miami County Rest Area near U.S. 36.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 3:36 p.m. at around the 81 mile marker.

Dispatchers said that a car crashed into the back of the semi truck.

CareFlight was called to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

