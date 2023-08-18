I-75 NB closed, CareFlight called after car rear-ends semi

Northbound Interstate 75 is closed and a medical helicopter was called after a crash between a car and a semi truck Friday afternoon.

I-75 North was closed beyond the Miami County Rest Area near U.S. 36.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 3:36 p.m. at around the 81 mile marker.

Dispatchers said that a car crashed into the back of the semi truck.

CareFlight was called to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.