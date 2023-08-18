Missing an emu? Trotwood police seek owner of flightless bird

Police are looking for the owner of an emu after a bird was found in Drexel Thursday afternoon.

The emu is being kept in a neighbor’s yard close to where the flightless bird was found, said Trotwood police Detective Kimberly DeLong.

Additional details about where the bird was located or what time were not immediately available.

Police have not found the owner as of early Friday afternoon. Anyone missing an emu or who may know its owner can call Trotwood police at 937-854-7200.