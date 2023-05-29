I-75 NB closed north of Troy, medical helicopter called after crash involving motorcycle

A medical helicopter has been called and northbound Interstate 75 is closed after a crash involving a motorcycle in Miami County Monday afternoon.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. around the 77 mile marker, north of the state Route 41/Covington/Troy exit.
Dispatchers confirmed that CareFlight was called to the scene.
In scanner traffic, emergency crews said that the motorcyclist was injured, possibly seriously, and that at around 4:40 p.m. CareFlight had touched down.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
