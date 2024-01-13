Iconic off-road vehicle pours on the fun

With 17-inch Machined Bronze Beadlock-capable wheels and BF Goodrich All-Terrain Tires, the overall stance of this Jeep matched its under-the-hood attitude. It was big and bad and nasty. To make things even more wonderful, my tester came equipped with my favorite top offered by Jeep: the Sky One Touch Power Top. Sure, that feature costs an extra $3,795 but it turns this Jeep into an open-top joy with the push of a button. There were, of course, removable rear quarter windows and a power-top quarter window storage bag if you wanted to go “full Monty” with the Wrangler.

But since I had this Jeep in late fall, it would be a little too brisk. However, I do want to thank Mother Nature for the seasonably warmer weather to allow me to enjoy the open top without even needing a coat.

Off the line, the Wrangler 392 was fun, regardless of weather or road conditions. The confidence, rugged and spry Jeep unleashed the 475 horses quickly and did so with an impressive growl from the exhaust. Nothing sounds like a Hemi and emanating from a Wrangler, it’s even more special. The 8-speed automatic transmission did a great job with rapid shifting keeping up with the engine.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Price/As tested price................................................ $87,595/$95,945

Mileage.......................................... 13 mpg/city; 16 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 6.4-liter V8 SRT Hemi

Horsepower................................. 475 hp/470 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Toledo, OH