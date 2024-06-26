In Brookville, DMAX expansion rolls on, Casey’s about to be built; hotel pending

The gas station and convenience store will be northwest of the Arlington Road and West Campus Boulevard intersection, north of Interstate 70′s Exit 21.

Documents show the company purchased the 3.40-acre site for just under $1.2 million. Brookville City Manager Jack Kuntz said construction on the new store will begin in the next few weeks, with the goal of opening by year’s end.

Plans include construction of a 4,350-square-foot convenience store with a 2,500-square-foot fueling canopy, and a 1,700-square-foot, three-lane diesel fueling canopy.

Less than a half mile to the west is the Brookville General Motors plant, located at 101 W. Campus Blvd. Last June, GM announced plans to expand its Brookville plant with a $920 million investment in Duramax diesel engine production, a project that will quadruple the size of the West Campus Boulevard plant.

“DMAX is moving forward,” Kuntz said Tuesday about the expansion’s progress. “The infrastructure, (which includes) roads and utilities, has been under construction since late winter, and the building framing is currently under construction.”

The Brookville plant currently covers about 250,000 square feet. About 1.1 million square feet will be added as part of this expansion.

Kuntz said construction appears to be on schedule for a 2026 opening date, and he highlighted the project as a catalyst for continued development in the area.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“DMAX represents an investment of almost $1 billion and will bring the employee count at the Brookville campus to approximately 800 employees,” he said. “That project represents the positive economic contributions to our local economy in the form of direct monetary investment, as well contributing to the success of secondary economic spin-offs, such as the Casey’s General Store.”

The new Casey’s will be located at the intersection that leads into the Brookville Industrial Park, where DMAX, Pak-Rite, and other manufacturing businesses are located, Kuntz noted.

“(The store) will serve a valuable niche to Brookville residents, as well as all the employees who work in the industrial park on a daily basis,” he said.

South of the highway exit, global hospitality company Hilton Hotels and Resorts has proposed construction of a new hotel between Triggs Road and Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Brookville Planning Commission approved preliminary plans for the project in November. The company’s next step would be to submit a final development plan for commission and city council approval, Kuntz said.

“If that plan is submitted and then approved, they would then move towards completing their pre-construction work and then starting construction,” Kuntz said, noting that there is currently no time frame set for this development.

The project’s plans outline construction of a three-story Hilton Hotel with 121 rooms and 135 parking spaces on a 3-acre lot, plus an additional 1.2-acre lot for future development of a restaurant.

The site plan also provides for a private street to extend from Triggs Road to Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.