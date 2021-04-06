Indiana lifts mask mandate. What about Ohio and its other neighbors?

Last Thursday, Ohio reported 167.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Currently, Ohioans are required to wear face masks while inside retailers, restaurants and other indoor public buildings, as well as when using public transportation. Masks are also required while outdoors if socially distancing isn’t possible.

When asked if he was concerned that Ohio would be impacted by Indiana lifting it’s mask mandate, DeWine said that just because the order was over didn’t mean people would stop wearing face masks.

“We border a number of states and what’s going on in other states can certainly have some impact on what goes on in Ohio,” he said.

As Ohio’s other neighbors, here’s where they stand on mask mandates:

Kentucky

People are required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering while in situations “that represent a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.” That includes while inside or waiting in line to enter retail stores, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, salons, restaurant and bars, gyms and more, as well as while at outdoor public areas where social distancing isn’t possible.

Masks are also required while on public transit, using a ride share or taxi and while driving with customers present.

The order, which initially started in July and has been renewed multiple times, is set to expire at the end of April. However, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is able to renew it again.

Michigan

Residents are required to wear a face mask any time people from two or more households are together in a shared space, including indoor and outdoor spaces, and at schools, businesses and government buildings.

Like Kentucky, masks are also required while using public transportation.

The order is in effect until April 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Face masks are required while inside or in an enclosed space where people of different households are together, regardless of physical distance. People also must wear masks while outside with people of different households if social distancing isn’t possible.

The mandate requires face masks at gyms and fitness centers, while using public transportation, at health facilities and veterinary offices and when working in space where food in prepared.

Some facilities, such as hospitals, shelters, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and residential treatment faculties, may require residents, patients, inmates or guests to wear a face mask even while in a living unit.

The order is in effect until Pennsylvania’s secretary of health “determines the public health risk is sufficiently reduced.”

West Virginia

Face masks are required while inside with other people unless they are in physically separated officers or are eating or drinking.

Businesses and organizations must require patrons to follow the mask ordinance and should post signs notifying them of the the order.

At this time, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has not announced any plans to remove the order or set an expiration date.