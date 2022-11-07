Indiana man killed in Preble County crash Saturday

Around 1 p.m. a Chevrolet Traverse was going east on U.S. 40 near Crescent Drive when it went left of center and high a Toyota Yaris, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Chevrolet had minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 41-year-old Curtis Albright, and his passenger were taken to Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana, with serious injuries.