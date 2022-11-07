Trump to be joined by Vance and Dayton region GOP candidates at today’s rally in Dayton

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally scheduled for today in Dayton is expected to include at least seven Republican candidates, including J.D. Vance and three members of the Dayton region’s congressional delegation, according to a news release on Trump’s Save America website.
The hours-long rally will be at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., 3700 McCauley Drive at the Dayton International Airport, where Trump held campaign rallies in 2016 and 2020.
Trump, who announced he would campaign for candidates he endorsed, is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m., after speeches by the candidates at 5 p.m.
Parking lots, vendor row and registration open at 8 a.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets can be obtained at the Save America website and are limited to two per mobile phone number.
The candidates scheduled to speak beginning at 5 p.m., in order of appearance, include: J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman running for U.S. Senate; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana; U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus; 7th Congressional District candidate Max Miller of Shaker Heights and 9th Congressional District candidate J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton.
“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump,” Vance said in a news release. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”
Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
“While Tim spends the final days of this election barnstorming Ohio and talking to voters in every corner of the state, JD Vance is ending his campaign the same way he began it — leaning entirely on out-of-state allies to come in and prop him up because Ohioans know he’s an out-of-state fraud who has only ever been out for himself,” said Izzi Levy, communications director for Ryan’s campaign. “That’s why next week Ohioans are going to send Tim to the Senate and JD back to Silicon Valley where he belongs.”
Local political scientists say the tight senate race is one of the most consequential in the nation as the two major political parties vie for control of the U.S. Senate, which is now led by Democrats.
Jordan’s opponent is Democrat Tamie Wilson of Delaware; Turner faces Democrat David Esrati of Dayton; Carey’s Democratic opponent is Gary Josephson of Columbus; and Davidson’s challenger is Democrat Vanessa Enoch of Butler County. Former Trump aide Miller is running against Democrat Matthew Diemer of Bay Village and Majewski faces U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is also endorsed by Trump, plans to attend Trump’s rally after holding a rally at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs at 5 p.m. Monday, a campaign tradition, said his campaign communications director Tricia McLaughlin.
DeWine will also be on the bus tour “going around the state with J.D. Vance and the rest of the Republican statewide ticket,” she said.
DeWine faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, in the governor’s race.
Staff writer Jim Gaines contributed to this report.
