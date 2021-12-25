Infrastructure major part of Huber Heights’ $104M budget

The city also plans to change the way water and sewer services are billed in spring 2022, so residents would see an increase in their water bill but a decrease in their sewer bill. That is to account for a surplus in the sewer budget but to help fund some of the water infrastructure projects. City council said residents should not see a dramatic overall increase.

Chodkowski said city staff also will get at least a 2.5% pay increase in 2021, and some employees are also eligible for additional increases based on merit or union contracts.

The tax revenue figures help illustrate how much Huber Heights has grown in the last few years. In 2017, the city collected just $6.6 million in income tax, and about $783,000 in property tax, according to the city’s budget. Income tax revenues alone have increased by about 14% since 2017.

Chodkowski said the city has money in the bank to cover the projected 2022 deficit. They expect to finish the 2021 year with expenditures lower than total revenue once federal funding is factored in.

The money in the bank has left the city in a good financial state, Chodkowski noted. He said the city does have debt, but it has been managed wisely.

“We manage our money wisely and we are in a good strong stable position,” he said.