Infrastructure major part of Huber Heights’ $104M budget

Raises for all city employees and a massive water infrastructure project are two hallmarks of the 2022 Huber Heights city budget, as the city expects to spend more than $104 million next year.
Huber Heights expects to bring in about $96 million in 2022. That revenue comes from a variety of sources, including income and property taxes, but also from EMS fees and other city fees, as well as state funding and other sources.
The city expects to see increases in both income tax revenue and property tax revenue. Income tax receipts are projected at more than $7.7 million, about a 2% increase. The city also expects a nearly 17% increase in property taxes compared to 2021 revenues, to a little more than $1 million.
“We’re excited to get into 2022 and continue to advance this growing community and maintain the quality infrastructure and community amenities our residents have come to know and expect,” interim Huber Heights city manager Bryan Chodkowski said.
The city plans to spend about $4 million on water infrastructure, but is still evaluating whether to pay cash for the project, borrow the money or some combination to replace the infrastructure, Chodkowski said.
The city also plans to change the way water and sewer services are billed in spring 2022, so residents would see an increase in their water bill but a decrease in their sewer bill. That is to account for a surplus in the sewer budget but to help fund some of the water infrastructure projects. City council said residents should not see a dramatic overall increase.
Chodkowski said city staff also will get at least a 2.5% pay increase in 2021, and some employees are also eligible for additional increases based on merit or union contracts.
The tax revenue figures help illustrate how much Huber Heights has grown in the last few years. In 2017, the city collected just $6.6 million in income tax, and about $783,000 in property tax, according to the city’s budget. Income tax revenues alone have increased by about 14% since 2017.
Chodkowski said the city has money in the bank to cover the projected 2022 deficit. They expect to finish the 2021 year with expenditures lower than total revenue once federal funding is factored in.
The money in the bank has left the city in a good financial state, Chodkowski noted. He said the city does have debt, but it has been managed wisely.
“We manage our money wisely and we are in a good strong stable position,” he said.
