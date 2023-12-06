Injuries reported after crash possibly involving ambulance in Dayton

At least one person has been injured after a crash possibly involving an ambulance in Dayton Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at the intersection of Main and 1st streets in at about 6:47 p.m.

Dispatch records said that two medics went from the crash to the hospital, but the number of injuries is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

