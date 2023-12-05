BreakingNews
Tuberville is ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing way for hundreds to be approved

Dayton woman accused of shooting at vehicle on highway indicted

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A woman who reportedly shot at another vehicle while driving on the interstate in Dayton has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amanda Ray, 34, is facing one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19.

ExploreRELATED: Woman accused of shooting vehicle on I-75 in Dayton

On Nov. 24, Ray was driving north on Interstate 75 near state Route 4 when she shot at a vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The other driver recorded the incident on her phone and reportedly could identify the vehicle’s license place.

The driver also identified Ray during a a photo lineup, according to an affidavit.

Ray’s bail was previously set at $50,000. She posted bail last month, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Person of interest in shooting death of 15-year-old in Harrison Twp. in...
2
Miami Twp.’s Connor Group makes Inc. magazine ‘Best in Business’ list
3
Troy Tavern lawsuits have tentative deal; city council OKs, but details...
4
JUST IN: New Fairborn mayor takes oath, seeks to make city ‘the go-to...
5
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio Thursday: Here’s what you...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top