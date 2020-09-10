Intrepid Spirit Center opens at Eglin AFB

“When they are injured in the line of duty, we will support their medical needs and we will see them to a better tomorrow,” Brown said. “The ISC building will bring first-class care and is an enduring expression of our gratitude, love and commitment to taking care of our wounded warriors.”

Throughout the week, virtual videos appeared on IFHF social media highlighting the new facility, the therapists, its state-of-art capabilities and Eglin AFB heroes with a connection to the ISC.

Eglin AFB’s ISC is unique from other ISCs in that it’s the only center with an interventional pain suite which contains top-of-the-line X-ray and ultrasound equipment, as well as dedicated interventional pain physician and team. In addition, Eglin AFB is also the first ISC to use a kiln for art therapy and the first to have a dedicated chapel and chaplain to address spiritual healing.

Brown closed his remarks speaking directly to the service members who will use these facilities.

“The permanent nature of this facility represents our unyielding commitment to providing world class medical care to you and that we’re here for you for as long as it takes,” Brown said.