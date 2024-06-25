Investigation underway after body found Sunday in Dayton

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office removed the body and will investigate the person’s cause and manner of death.

Officials have not named the person found dead, nor provided information on the person’s approximate age or gender.

Dayton police homicide detectives responded and are investigating.

Anyone who saw anything can call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or to remain anonymous contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).