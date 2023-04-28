‘It’s a great finish to amazing project’ Dayton Arcade closes on funding for hotel, retail hub

The team redeveloping the Dayton Arcade has closed on financing for a second phase of the project that will convert a pair of buildings at the northern end of the complex into a hotel and a retail hub.
The Arcade developers have secured funding for a $41 million overhaul of the Third Street Arcade and the Gibbons Annex buildings, which are the last two Arcade buildings that have yet to be revitalized.
The buildings will be turned into a 94-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel and a collection of first-floor retail spaces.
“By adding hotel rooms to the Arcade complex, we hope to invite locals and tourists to experience the strong food and entertainment scene that continues to grow here,” Danny Nagar of Century Hotel Group said in a statement. “This felt like a great opportunity to preserve and revitalize an iconic area and remove some of the roadblocks that have previously reduced travel to Downtown Dayton.”
The retail marketplace will offer 7,500 square feet of space for small businesses.
Roughly 15 small retailers could occupy those spaces, which are under an eye-catching skylight.
Seven of the Arcade’s nine buildings have been restored and converted into a variety of uses, including apartments, offices, classrooms, co-working spaces, a theater and other parts of an “innovation” hub.
The first phase of the Arcade project, which cost more than $90 million, also started work on a food incubator and restaurant spaces.
Dave Williams, vice president of Development for Cross Street Partners, said the second phase of the Arcade project, like the first, had a complicated capital stack.
“It is a great finish to an amazing project and will be catalytic for the Main Street corridor, as well as providing much needed support for the convention center,” Williams said.
