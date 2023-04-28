‘It’s a great finish to amazing project’ Dayton Arcade closes on funding for hotel, retail hub

The retail marketplace will offer 7,500 square feet of space for small businesses.

Roughly 15 small retailers could occupy those spaces, which are under an eye-catching skylight.

Seven of the Arcade’s nine buildings have been restored and converted into a variety of uses, including apartments, offices, classrooms, co-working spaces, a theater and other parts of an “innovation” hub.

The first phase of the Arcade project, which cost more than $90 million, also started work on a food incubator and restaurant spaces.

Dave Williams, vice president of Development for Cross Street Partners, said the second phase of the Arcade project, like the first, had a complicated capital stack.

“It is a great finish to an amazing project and will be catalytic for the Main Street corridor, as well as providing much needed support for the convention center,” Williams said.