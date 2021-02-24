IDEAS: It’s time to transform public schools into community learning centers

We realized that we couldn’t solve these problems alone, so we invited healthcare, counseling, and local government agencies into our schools so that our children and families could receive the support they needed. We began with pilot projects with each partner, and now we have multiple staff from multiple agencies working in our schools to provide medical, counseling, and social, emotional services to our students and families. Community partners and educational leaders from across the state have visited us to learn from our model. We educate the whole child; meeting basic needs first, so our students can truly focus on learning.

Community Learning Centers like our program in Alexander Local (or Community Schools as they’re called in other states) are based on the belief that schools and communities are interdependent, and that by meeting the needs of the whole child and empowering families, public schools can be thriving neighborhood centers of educational, social and civic life.