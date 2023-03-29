Jill Biden visit: Watch for traffic disruptions around Wright-Patt

In the Dayton area, with thousands of families connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, numerous schools have earned the Purple Star designation.

To get the Purple Star, schools must have a trained staff liaison who works with military students and families and the teachers who serve them. They must also have a dedicated web page featuring resources, and must complete one other step, which can include wider staff training or a military recognition event.

Biden’s visit is part of her “Joining Forces” initiative ahead of the Month of the Military Child. The Joining Forces mission is to support those who also serve, including military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, according to the Office of the First Lady.

The first lady also will highlight President Joe Biden’s investments for those military families, caregivers and survivors in his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to Congress, the office said.