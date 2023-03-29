Jill Biden visit: Watch for traffic disruptions around Wright-Patt

Jill Biden will visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to meet with military families and will tour a local Purple Star elementary school.
Biden is expected to arrive at the base in the early afternoon.
Watch for traffic disruptions this afternoon in the areas surrounding the base.
“There will be brief rolling road closures today,” said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon, who added that he “can’t comment on when or where due to security measures.”
Ohio’s Purple Star program recognizes schools’ efforts to work with military families, many of whom have frequent deployments, causing their children to bounce from state to state and school to school.
In the Dayton area, with thousands of families connected to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, numerous schools have earned the Purple Star designation.
To get the Purple Star, schools must have a trained staff liaison who works with military students and families and the teachers who serve them. They must also have a dedicated web page featuring resources, and must complete one other step, which can include wider staff training or a military recognition event.
Biden’s visit is part of her “Joining Forces” initiative ahead of the Month of the Military Child. The Joining Forces mission is to support those who also serve, including military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, according to the Office of the First Lady.
The first lady also will highlight President Joe Biden’s investments for those military families, caregivers and survivors in his fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to Congress, the office said.
