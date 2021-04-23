Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin’s WWII heroics to be celebrated today close to his 100th birthday

Three historic aircraft will fly over with a mass parachute drop to honor Martin on Saturday. The aircraft participating include, C-47 Placid Lassie of the Tunison Foundation, C-47 That’s All Brother and C-53 D-Day Doll are owned and operated by the Commemorative Air Force. All aircraft are also active members of the D-Day Squadron, which flew missions on D-Day and have been restored and preserved to represent their role in the Allied invasion of Normandy.

The 101st, 82nd Airborne Divisions and Golden Knights are expected to participate in the celebration.

The Jump Fest will serve as a tribute to all members of the hailed Screaming Eagles, for their role as liberators of Europe and freeing citizens from Nazi Germany’s control, said CJ Machado, who is helping coordinate the event. Remaining Screaming Eagles, Bob Izumi, Tom Rice, Dan McBride, Dick Klein, and Vincent J. Speranza, all in their 90s, will be in attendance to celebrate Martin’s birthday.

Today, Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales and his brother, Robert Perales, will be jumping to honor Martin. Rick Perales said Martin is part of “the greatest generation.”

“It is important to show multi-generational respect,” Perales said. “He is a hero.”'

Martin told the Dayton Daily News that he’s not a hero.

“When you volunteer for something, you train for it and get paid to do it, you’re not a hero,” he said.

Martin called his time with the Screaming Eagles the best time of his life. He said his service to his country was “damn worth it.”

Explore Local group raises money to get legendary WWII paratrooper a new furnace

Martin said he doesn’t feel 100-years-old until he looks in the mirror.

“But even then, I don’t feel that old,” he said.

Martin has lived in Sugarcreek Twp. since 1946. He and his wife, Donna, who died a few year ago, built the house he still lives in. They paid as they went, and lived in the barn until the house was built. Martin served on the Sugarcreek Twp. Board of Zoning Commission for a number of years and up until recently attended most township meetings.

“I have a very good life here,” Martin said.

Martin will not be jumping in the event this weekend, but will watch his granddaughter and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Twp. Chamber President Jodi Martin, jump in his honor.

People will be skydiving all weekend to honor Martin’s service to his country and the Sugarcreek Twp. community.

There is no public parking at Skydive Greene County. Visitors can park at Caesar Ford Park and get shuttled to Skydive Greene County.

For more information about the event, visit https://wandrvets.org.