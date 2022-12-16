Jimmy John’s with drive-thru opening in Huber Heights next week

HUBER HEIGHTS — A new Jimmy John’s location will open next week in Huber Heights off Brandt Pike.
Franchisee partners Chelsie Mangen and Michael Poelking began the process of expanding the Jimmy John’s brand this summer. Mangen and Poelking currently own and operate the Jimmy John’s franchise location in Troy. Poelking also owns and operates Marian Lanes in Huber Heights.
Located at 3034 Harshman Road, in what was formerly Gold Star Chili, the new location, which is equipped with a drive-thru, is set to open Thursday, Dec. 22. Renovations began in October, Mangen said, and finished up this week.
“We completely gutted and rebuilt the store, and it has a drive-thru, which we really wanted,” Mangen said. “Drive-thrus seem to be the up-and-coming thing with Jimmy John’s because it’s fast and convenient, so you can get in and out.”
Mangen said she began her career as a manager at the Troy Jimmy John’s, which opened in 2012, before joining Poelking as a franchisee around three years ago.
“The consistency with Jimmy John’s is really nice. They give you a lot of support as a franchisee, and it’s honestly just a really laid back environment,” she said. “It’s a great company to work for.”
Mangen said she and Poelking are looking to hire a total of 25 employees, both part-time and full-time. Those interested in applying can stop by the store for an application, or apply online at careers.jimmyjohns.com.
Charleston, Illinois-based Jimmy John’s first opened in 1983. Known for being “Freaky Fast,” the chain now has franchise-owned and operated locations across the country.
