JUST IN: Jobless claims fall to lowest number in pandemic era

Ohioans filed 330,446 continued jobless claims last week, which was 445,856 fewer than (or about 42% of) the peak last year, the state said.

The numbers were released the day after the state said it has begun issuing the supplemental weekly $300 payments made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, for claimants in the traditional unemployment program.

Additional weeks of extended benefits, from 24 to 53, also made possible by the act are now available to claim.

“The most recent federal legislation provided straightforward extensions of these programs, which makes them quicker to implement,” said ODJFS Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “The transition for claimants should be seamless.”

“There are fewer people that are losing their jobs,” Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., told the Wall Street Journal, referring to national numbers. “That’s a great sign that things are starting to pick up again for the economy.”

In an email to the Dayton Daily News, Nationwide economist Scott Murray said the need for pandemic benefits nevertheless remains high.

“The recent improvement in claims numbers is not yet shown in the lagged pandemic aid reports,” Murray said. “Still, the need remains high, showing the damage done to the labor market over the last year.”

On a brighter note, more air bookings and better transportation statistics are showing rising interest in travel, Murray also said. However, he warned: “Full healing will take years.”