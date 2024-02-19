BreakingNews
Police presence behind West Chester Walmart after report of man with gun

Joby Aviation wants to lease former post office facility at Dayton International Airport

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

Dayton and Joby Aviation are considering entering into a lease agreement for a former post office facility at the Dayton International Airport.

The transportation company wants to renovate and modify the facility at 3571 Concorde Drive to house initial team members and take steps to develop a scaled manufacturing plant at the Dayton International Airport that will produce flying vehicles, according to a city manager’s report.

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Dayton’s elected leaders this week may vote on the ground lease agreement, which has a base term of 20 years but it could be extended up to 50 years.

Joby wants to lease about 204,385 square feet of space in the commercial facility, city documents state.

The ground lease says Joby can only use the property to support its efforts to develop a manufacturing plant where it will make all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxis.

Under the agreement, Joby would pay about 7 cents per square foot of leased space to begin with, or about $14,300 annually. That would increase in subsequent years.

In Other News
1
Local rug design challenge had more than 140 submissions
2
1 taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in Kettering
3
Dayton wants Fourth of July drone show; city documents say festival is...
4
Dangerous déjà vu: Cars, trucks keep crashing into Dayton apartment...
5
Dayton Public Schools to name new superintendent

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top