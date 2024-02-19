Joby Aviation wants to lease former post office facility at Dayton International Airport

Dayton and Joby Aviation are considering entering into a lease agreement for a former post office facility at the Dayton International Airport.
The transportation company wants to renovate and modify the facility at 3571 Concorde Drive to house initial team members and take steps to develop a scaled manufacturing plant at the Dayton International Airport that will produce flying vehicles, according to a city manager’s report.
Dayton’s elected leaders this week may vote on the ground lease agreement, which has a base term of 20 years but it could be extended up to 50 years.
Joby wants to lease about 204,385 square feet of space in the commercial facility, city documents state.
The ground lease says Joby can only use the property to support its efforts to develop a manufacturing plant where it will make all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxis.
Under the agreement, Joby would pay about 7 cents per square foot of leased space to begin with, or about $14,300 annually. That would increase in subsequent years.
