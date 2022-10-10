BreakingNews
NEW DETAIL: Kettering seeks more COVID emergency rental help for Centerville, other suburbs
JOIN US: In Your Prime event focuses on your health and aging in place

Local News
28 minutes ago
Local experts will share information about supplements, internist physicians, ways to stay active with water exercises, and explain how the sale-leaseback process works.

Hear from local experts about the topics that matter as you plan for or are now living in your retirement years as part of our In Your Prime initiative. Our Virtual Event Series will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sat down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:

  • Carlos Ventura, MD, Internal Medicine with Years Ahead with Kettering Health: What is an internist physician and why you may need one.
  • Soumya Nadella, MD, Geriatric Care with Years Ahead with Kettering Health: Dietary supplements and what you need to know.
  • Kim Sheehan, Senior Health & Wellness Director with the YMCA Dayton: The benefits of water exercise.
  • Connie Adams, Chief Sales Officer with Truehold: Explaining the sale-leaseback process and its benefits.

This virtual event premieres here, in this story, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m., and also is featured as part of the In Your Prime section of our website and on Facebook.

Watch our September panel of experts in this video below:

