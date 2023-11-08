Joseph, Shaw reelected; ‘very confident’ in Dayton’s rise, ‘won’t let you down’

Incumbent Dayton City Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw fended off two challengers this week to win reelection in a race that focused partly on how residents feel about the trajectory of the city.

Challengers Valerie Duncan and Marcus Bedinger had said that residents were ready and enthusiastic for a change in leadership and they would bring fresh ideas and new perspectives.

They said the community has many problems and its neighborhoods are in bad shape and have been neglected by the city.

But the incumbents painted a very different picture of Dayton, saying things are slowly getting better and the city’s long-term strategies and investments are paying off.

“We can’t promise that there’s going to be drastic or quick improvement — and we never have. We said we’d do the common-sense things and do the right things for the long-term of the city, to be able to turn it over to our kids and grandkids in better shape than we got it,” said Commissioner Joseph. “And we’ve done that — things are getting better.”

Commissioner Shaw said, “I think Ray Charles could see that there are positive changes happening in each and every neighborhood in the city, and we want to do the hard work to make the city better.”

Joseph on Tuesday won reelection to serve a sixth term, while Shaw won a third term in office.

Joseph received about 33.3% of the vote, while Shaw got about 30.7%, according to unofficial final results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Duncan won 22.6% of the vote, while Bedinger received 13.4%, according to the results.

Joseph already is one of the longest serving commission members in Dayton’s history. His victory this week means he could overtake Dean Lovelace to be the longest serving commissioner ever.

“I’m able to work with all kinds of partners in all kinds of ways to come up with solutions,” he said. “No matter what the resources we have, I am able to work with folks to come up with some solution.”

Joseph said this election cycle was different from some of his previous races because he had a lot more good things to talk about on the campaign trail.

He said the city’s road conditions are improving, new jobs are being created and the city is switching to green energy and making impactful investments in all corners of the community.

Joseph said he also thinks voters appreciate that he is a good listener, and that has helped him understand what residents are feeling and what they want from their city leaders.

“We haven’t shied away from tough decisions and hard decisions and we’re going to keep doing that,” he said. “Things are going to keep improving — I’m very confident.”

Commissioner Shaw said he thinks he was reelected because residents want experienced leadership that is interested in “making a difference” instead of leaders who want to put on show or a performance.

Shaw also said while members of the city commission sometimes have clashed, they agree about “98%” of the time and he’s ready for a reset.

He said he thinks commission members can and will improve communication. That, he said, will make it easier for them to come together to make important decisions that improve the quality of life for residents.

At the weekly city commission meeting Wednesday morning, Shaw thanked city residents for trusting him and Joseph enough to give them both another term in office.

“We want to stand by you, we want to be held accountable for you,” he said. “I won’t let you down.”

On the dais, Joseph said, “I’m excited for the next four years because so many good things have been started. We’ve come out of such dark times.”