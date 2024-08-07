Judge: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. still incompetent for trial

The court’s most recent determination followed a July 23 hearing during which the court heard from two doctors regarding Marlow’s current mental status.

The court first heard testimony from Summit Behavioral Healthcare Dr. April Sutton, who evaluated Marlow in May. Sutton had ultimately determined that, despite ongoing delusions, Marlow was competent to stand trial and that his return to jail at the court’s discretion would be appropriate.

Sutton’s report said “there is no clinical reason for him to remain at Summit Behavioral Healthcare at this time,” further claiming Marlow’s medication regimen and mental state could be maintained in jail.

Sutton, who is employed by Summit as a forensic psychologist, has evaluated Marlow but does not make direct decisions in his treatment plan.

Sutton testified that while Marlow was “able to discuss the facts of the case” and engage in conversation in an organized manner and without distraction, he did continue to experience some delusional beliefs.

“Dr. Sutton testified that defendant experiences ‘psychotic beliefs,’ hears voices, and believes he is experiencing telepathy, which defendant describes at ‘mental torture,’” documents from the hearing said.

Sutton testified that although Marlow is currently diagnosed with Late Onset Paranoid Schizophrenia — his treatment team at Summit is considering changing this to Delusional Disorder — a condition she describes as more difficult to treat and which could require a different medication regimen.

The court then heard from Dr. Jaime Adkins, a forensic psychologist at JCA Forensics, who has also evaluated Marlow on multiple occasions, most recently in June.

Adkins concurred with Sutton’s findings of Marlow’s continued delusions and potential misdiagnosis.

Adkins noted, however, that some recent statements from Marlow caused her to believe his delusions may be “softening.”

“Specifically, Dr. Adkins noted that defendant has held rigid, delusional beliefs that the victims in this case were involved in the terrorist sect that defendant believes is engaging in mind control and mentally torturing him,” court records state. “During the June 26, 2024, evaluation, she noticed that some of these long-held beliefs were beginning to soften, and defendant was able to show small glimpses of a willingness to consider that these beliefs could be untrue.”

Adkins testified that additional treatment at the mental health facility could allow for “drastic” improvements to Marlow’s competency, noting that his medication may have simply not had enough time to be fully effective.

The court’s determination is that Marlow remains mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial, but with the potential to be restored to full competency.

Marlow will remain at Summit to continue treatment until at least Nov. 15, by which time Judge Adkins has ordered a new competency evaluation report be submitted for consideration by the court.

Marlow is facing 12 aggravated murder charges, eight aggravated burglary charges and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability in the deaths of Clyde W. Knox, 82; his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; Sarah J. Anderson, 41; and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2022, Marlow reportedly walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the house and shooting Kayla Anderson multiple times. He then returned to the garage and shot Sarah Anderson again, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

Marlow then allegedly went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and shot Clyde and Sally Knox multiple times in a detached garage, according to court documents.

He was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.