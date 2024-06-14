Ohio quadruple homicide suspect stays at treatment facility; hearing is July 23

Marlow is facing 12 aggravated murder charges, eight aggravated burglary charges and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability in the deaths of Clyde W. Knox, 82; his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; Sarah J. Anderson, 41; and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for July 23, at which time Marlow’s competency will be reassessed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Marlow’s defense team originally filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in December 2022. Since then, Adkins ordered three mental competency and sanity evaluations, ultimately finding Marlow incompetent to stand trial but able to be restored with treatment.

Marlow has been held at Summit since that time.

Within a motion filed late last month, attorney Michael Pentecost said Marlow’s defense team received a report May 29 from Dr. April Sutton, of Summit Behavioral Healthcare, who claims Marlow is now competent to stand trial, further recommending that he be returned to jail at the court’s discretion.

Pentecost argued, based on the report and findings by Sutton, that Marlow should remain at the treatment facility to maintain competency.

Pentecost suggests that the recommendation of an alternative to Marlow’s current medication or treatment regimen would be more appropriate given a potential change in diagnosis and the persistence of symptoms.

In a subsequent memorandum filed in opposition to the defense’s motion, Heck asked the court to deny the request to remain at the mental health facility, asserting Marlow’s continued confinement at Summit is both unnecessary and a misuse of resources.

“In her report, Dr. Sutton opines that defendant is currently capable of understanding the nature and objectives of the proceedings against him, that he is currently capable of assisting his attorneys in his defense, and that he is currently competent to stand trial,” Heck’s filing reads.

Heck further contended that Marlow has been unwilling to participate in the “full array of services” available at Summit, including things like individual therapy and competency restoration groups.

Marlow is accused of shooting and killing four neighbors on Hardwicke Place on Aug. 5, 2022.

Around 11:35 a.m. that day, he reportedly walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the house and shooting Kayla Anderson multiple times. He then returned to the garage and shot Sarah Anderson again, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

Marlow then allegedly went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and shot Clyde and Sally Knox multiple times in a detached garage, according to court documents.

He was arrested the next day in Lawrence, Kansas.