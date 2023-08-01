Judge sets trial for Beavercreek man in OVI crash that killed Virginia couple

A trial date is set for a Beavercreek man accused of driving while impaired in a November crash that killed a Virginia couple in Xenia Twp.

Carl Sebastian Lindsley, 25, has a jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 25 in Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Torichio’s courtroom. A grand jury indicted him June 28 for four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The Nov. 22, 2022, crash killed 71-year-old James Dominy and his wife, 66-year-old Margaret, of Chesterfield, Va. Both succumbed to their injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Toxicology tests determined that Lindsley had a blood-alcohol level of .204, more than twice Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08, in addition to cannabinoids in his system, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.

Lindsley was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer northeast on U.S. 68 at 6:20 p.m. at “unsafe speed” when he struck a 2020 Honda CR-V in the right rear after it turned right from Brush Row Road, according to the crash report.

The impact forced the Blazer to cross the center line, go off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a curb and overturned. The CR-V went off the right side of the roadway, struck a group of mailboxes, went back onto the roadway, crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway and struck the Blazer, which overturned again before coming to rest, the report stated.

Lindsley was critically injured in the crash and also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash shut down a portion of U.S. 68 for four hours in Xenia Twp. as troopers investigated.