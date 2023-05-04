July hearing scheduled for rape case involving ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor

Court records say that on June 12, 2020 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.

The alleged victim told detectives that he was drinking with Amos — whom he’d never met — at a bar and became extremely intoxicated. A bartender called a cab, which allegedly took them back to Amos’ house, where the alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted while slipping in and out of consciousness.

The Dayton Daily News does not identify the victims of alleged sexual assaults.

In February, the defense filed motions to request certain testimony not be used as evidence.

The alleged victim had three separate conversations with people “regarding the events surrounding the rape,” according to an April 24 court file.

Court records show that a Montgomery County employee was the “initial point of contact when (the alleged victim) made the decision to report the rape.”

The state was proposing to use the victim advocate’s testimony to provide procedural background information and the criminal investigation that followed the report, according to a May 2 response filed by the Lucas County prosecutor who was appointed to the case.

Amos has pleaded not guilty to the charges. An indictment is an allegation and a defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.