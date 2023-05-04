July hearing scheduled for rape case involving ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor

A motion hearing slated for July will determine the next steps in the case of a former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor who was indicted on rape charges.
The scheduled hearing comes after the defendant — John C. Amos — requested that the court prevent the state from using testimony from a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office victim advocate, to whom the victim reported the alleged rape, and testimony of three witnesses.
A status conference for the case was held by telephone on Wednesday. Visiting Judge Daniel Hogan moved to schedule a hearing on motions for July 13.
Both the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, and Amos’ lawyer did not return requests for comment.
Amos was indicted last summer on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He resigned from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office the day he was indicted.
Court records say that on June 12, 2020 Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with the alleged victim, who said the incident occurred on April 19 or April 26, 2013.
The alleged victim told detectives that he was drinking with Amos — whom he’d never met — at a bar and became extremely intoxicated. A bartender called a cab, which allegedly took them back to Amos’ house, where the alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted while slipping in and out of consciousness.
The Dayton Daily News does not identify the victims of alleged sexual assaults.
In February, the defense filed motions to request certain testimony not be used as evidence.
The alleged victim had three separate conversations with people “regarding the events surrounding the rape,” according to an April 24 court file.
Court records show that a Montgomery County employee was the “initial point of contact when (the alleged victim) made the decision to report the rape.”
The state was proposing to use the victim advocate’s testimony to provide procedural background information and the criminal investigation that followed the report, according to a May 2 response filed by the Lucas County prosecutor who was appointed to the case.
Amos has pleaded not guilty to the charges. An indictment is an allegation and a defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
