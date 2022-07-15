Montgomery County assistant prosecutor accused of rape resigns

“Our office was not involved in any way in the investigation or review of the case. Mr. Amos was placed on leave, pending the outcome of the grand jury. We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed. Mr. Amos has resigned, effective immediately,” the statement read.

An outside county prosecutor was asked to act as a special prosecutor and the case was turned over to them. However, the assigned special prosecutor left that office before completing the case review and another county prosecutor’s office was asked to take over the case.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said it will continue to have no involvement in the case against Amos, and referred all questions to the special prosecutors.

Court records show that Lucas County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Liptack-Wilson is the prosecutor in the case. She was unable to be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday also requested a referral for a visiting judge to handle the proceedings against Amos. In the request, Administrative Judge Timothy O’Connell stated that Amos “has been a Montgomery County prosecutor for multiple years and has tried cases in front of the majority of the seated bench.”